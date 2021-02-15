New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 7" Trigger Switch 15A Angle Grinder
$110 $120
free shipping

Most sellers charge $159 for it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
Features
  • 5/8" to 11" spindle thread
  • Rotatable gear housing positionable to every 90 degrees
  • Model: GA7021
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Grinders eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 8% -- $110 Buy Now