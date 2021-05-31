Makita 6.5 Amp 3-1/4 in. Planer Kit for $93
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Makita 6.5 Amp 3-1/4 in. Planer Kit
$93 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $66 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • socket wrench
  • straight guide rule
  • blade gauge assembly
  • hard tool case
  • 3/32" planing depth
  • Model: KP0800K
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
