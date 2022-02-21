Coupon code "PREZDAY15" drops this to $30 less than you'd pay for a new unit, and the best price we could find for a refurb by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- 3AMP motor
- variable speed control dial
- ergonomic rubberized palm grip and handle
- adjustable front handle
- uses quick-change 5" (8-hole) hook-and-loop abrasive paper
- Model: BO5041
- UPC: 088381607315, 088381607308
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool
- integrated L.E.D. battery charge level indicator
- battery reaches a full charge in 40 minutes or less
- variable speed control dial
- large on/off slide switch with lock-on button
- Model: BL1840BDC1
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under our mention from last February, and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by David's Tools via Amazon.
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
Apply coupon code "70HLMT100" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 modes
- measurements to within 1/8"
- LCD display
- USB rechargeable
- Model: HLMT100
Everyone celebrates Presidents' Day in their own way – if your way involves power tools, heaters, bikes, pet food, or anything else in this sale, this is your chance to save. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $19.99.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $61.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Apply code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. You'd pay $37 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
Ace Rewards members get this for $4 less than Home Depot charges. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Includes a dust bag and plastic tool case
- Model: BO5030K
The price drops in checkout for Ace Rewards members. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 6-amp motor delivers 11,000 RPM
- all-ball bearing design and metal gear housing
- 2-position adjustable side handle
- Model: GA4530R
More Offers
- More power for faster sanding and a smooth finish
- Smooth and fast sanding with 3.0 AMP motor
- Variable speed control dial (4,000-12,000 OPM) enables user to match the sanding speed to the application
- Ergonomic rubberized palm grip and handle for improved operator comfort and control
- Adjustable front handle allows for sanding in corners and confined areas
- Uses quick-change 5" (8-hole) hook-and-loop abrasive paper
- Model: BO5041
- UPC: 088381607315, 088381607308
- More power for faster sanding and a smooth finish
- Smooth and fast sanding with 3.0 AMP motor
- Variable speed control dial (4,000-12,000 OPM) enables user to match the sanding speed to the application
- Ergonomic rubberized palm grip and handle for improved operator comfort and control
- Adjustable front handle allows for sanding in corners and confined areas
- Uses quick-change 5" (8-hole) hook-and-loop abrasive paper
- Model: BO5041
- UPC: 088381607315, 088381607308
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$89 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$89
|Check Price
|Walmart
|--
|$121
|Check Price
Sign In or Register