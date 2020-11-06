New
Refurb Makita 3/4" Variable-Speed Hammer Drill w/ Case
$64 $140
free shipping

You'd pay at least $35 more for a new one elsewhere, although most vendors charge around $123. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This item is in like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • trigger switch
  • 360° swivel side handle
  • recessed lock-on button
  • rubberized grip
  • Model: HP2050R
