You'd pay at least $35 more for a new one elsewhere, although most vendors charge around $123. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- trigger switch
- 360° swivel side handle
- recessed lock-on button
- rubberized grip
- Model: HP2050R
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Hit the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section beneath the price to add a free tool to your order (worth up to $199, which would make your entire order half-price, which is neat). Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a grinder, drywall screw gun, jigsaw, and router.
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" front-to-back design
- magnetism for fastener retention
- for use in impact drivers, allowing users to drill or drive
- Model: DWARA120
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$64
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register