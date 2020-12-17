New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 1/2 in. Drill Driver Kit
$106 $270
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make this a $19 low for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • 2 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • 18V Rapid Optimum Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
  • Tool Case
  • 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Cordless Lithium-Ion 0.5" Drill Driver
  • Model: XFD01RW
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $106 Buy Now