- 2 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 2 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
- 18V Rapid Optimum Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
- Tool Case
- 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Cordless Lithium-Ion 0.5" Drill Driver
- Model: XFD01RW
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools.
- Pictured is the Makita 2-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $154 in cart (low by $17).
- It's expected back in stock on December 19.
- It's expected back in stock on December 19.
- Includes 2 x 3-1/2" Power Bits, 3 x 1-3/4" Nut Drivers, 10 x 2" Power Bits, 2 x Insert Bit Holders, a 2" Socket Adapter, and 32 1" insert Bits
- Model: A-98348
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
- 14 different types of bits
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more.
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
- wear guard tip
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
- .999 fine silver
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
- Sold by 5starcases via eBay.
- Sold by 5starcases via eBay.
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more.
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
- 110-volt output
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $84.99 and save $85 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlet via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 110-volt output
- Variable speed
- Tool only
- Model: TM3010C
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
