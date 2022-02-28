That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This offer is for the tool only. Battery and charger not included.
- variable speed control
- 3.2-degree oscillation angle
- LED
- includes adapters
- Model: MT01Z
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool
- integrated L.E.D. battery charge level indicator
- battery reaches a full charge in 40 minutes or less
- variable speed control dial
- large on/off slide switch with lock-on button
- Model: BL1840BDC1
Ace Rewards members get this for $4 less than Home Depot charges. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Includes a dust bag and plastic tool case
- Model: BO5030K
The price drops in checkout for Ace Rewards members. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 6-amp motor delivers 11,000 RPM
- all-ball bearing design and metal gear housing
- 2-position adjustable side handle
- Model: GA4530R
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
You'll get the real deal here when you buy two pairs and apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- You can get them in Grey / Solar Slime (pictured) or Core Black at this price. They cost a few bucks more per pair in other colors.
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under our mention from last February, and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by David's Tools via Amazon.
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
