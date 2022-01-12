New
eBay · 16 mins ago
$40 $80
free shipping
That's $25 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 6-amp motor delivers 11,000 RPM
- all-ball bearing design and metal gear housing
- 2-position adjustable side handle
- Model: GA4530R
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff Pick
