eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless 7.25" Circular Saw (No Battery)
$120 $250
free shipping

Coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" drops it to $79 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Batteries and charger sold separately.
  • depth adjustment
  • 50-degree bevel capacity
  • 4800 RPM
  • Model: XSH01Z
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
