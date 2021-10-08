That's $102 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable 2-speed design
- 250 in-lbs. of max torque
- Model: FD05Z
Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $37 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- trigger switch
- 360° swivel side handle
- recessed lock-on button
- rubberized grip
- Model: HP2050
Take half off with coupon code "50T8J93L". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KVK-Home via Amazon.
- 3/8’’ keyless chuck
- 1,600RPM variable speed
- 310-inch-lb. torque
- 18 + 1 position clutch
- includes 2 tile bits, 5 wood bits, 5 impact bits, 30 driver bits (10-Phillips, 10-Pozi, 10-Slotted), connecting rod, flexible shaft, 2,000mAh Lithium-ion battery, charger, and carrying bag
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- 2" socket adapter
- two insert bit holders
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98348
It's the best deal we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapts sockets for use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-97031
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM)
- smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system
- quick release cam lock
- Model: RT0701C
- UPC: 758353348903, 088381652872
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
