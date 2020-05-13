Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Skylar Glen 5-Piece Outdoor Chat Set
$245 $299
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • includes 2 chairs w/ coordinating bolsters, 2 ottomans, & 1 side table
  • 250-lbs. weight capacity for chairs
  • Model: MS18-301-102-08
