11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A11MO-053
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4GB graphics
- Model: Crosshair15B
10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- Sold by Newegg via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on over 1,000 items, including camera accessories, audio and video, drone accessories, gaming, and more.
HiFiMAN HE560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphone
- full-size planar magnetic headphone
- single-ended drivers
- Model: HE560V4
Save on everything from musical instruments, security cameras, smart home accessories, cameras, memory cards, headphones and audio equipment, and more.
- Shipping varies, but many items receive free shipping.
Klipsch Synergy Black Label 5.1 Home Theater System
- 2 Klipsch Synergy Black Label F-300 Floorstanding Speakers
- Klipsch Synergy Black Label Series SUB-100 10" Subwoofer
- Klipsch Synergy Black Label C-200 Center Channel Speaker
- 2 Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-200 Bookshelf Speakers
- Model: 1066923 AK
Corsair K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard
- 6-zone RGB lighting
- Splash-Proof
- Mechanical-Like Plunger Switches
- Model: GK30
MSI Optix G272 27" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
