Redeem the rebate (on the product page under the price) to get this deal. Elsewhere, you'd pay $100 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Prestige 14 EVO A11M-221
Expires 11/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Save $10 with coupon code "MKTCB5N3Q9VV", making this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 6 outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 1,680 joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-363
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
It's $173 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Prestige 14 EVO A11M-221
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|36%
|--
|$699
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|15%
|$599 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$926
|Check Price
