That's $50 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. The Nvidia graphics card is about $320 elsewhere, assuming you can even find it in stock. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A11MO-053
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-zone RGB lighting
- Splash-Proof
- Mechanical-Like Plunger Switches
- Model: GK30
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find -- and the comparison doesn't include the 1TB HDD. (The one in the deal includes the 1TB HDD.) Also, you'd pay at least $399 for this current generation graphics card elsewhere, assuming you can find it in stock. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 Home upgrade)
- Model: 11TG-031US
