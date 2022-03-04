That is a $289 under drop from the list price, the best price we have seen by $4, and a low today by $90. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SDD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Model: A11UEK
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $50 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. The Nvidia graphics card is about $320 elsewhere, assuming you can even find it in stock. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
That's a savings of $300 off list price, and a good way to get your hands on an RTX 3000-series GPU. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
Enjoy RTX 3050-powered DLSS gaming for $300 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Crosshair15B
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find -- and the comparison doesn't include the 1TB HDD. (The one in the deal includes the 1TB HDD.) Also, you'd pay at least $399 for this current generation graphics card elsewhere, assuming you can find it in stock. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 Home upgrade)
- Model: 11TG-031US
