It's a savings of $299 off list and the best price we could find by at least $99.
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4BG graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: Crosshair15B
That's $670 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PRESTIGE14EVO220
Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $146.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Model: A11UEK-084
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere.
- Sold by Newegg via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
It's $380 under list price.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 3849 x 2160 (4K) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Creator15257
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARC13YOGA" to take $680 off list and get the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this.
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family.
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
