- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: CREATOR 15 A10SET-088
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GL75 LEOPARD 10SDK-228
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GF651028
Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- front 16MP selfie camera
- triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 610214661821
- spring-loaded suspension
- supports shockmounts, holders, and pop filters
- 3/8" mounting thread
- deskmount clamp
- Model: MCRANE1
