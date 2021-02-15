It's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Model: A10SFT-053
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $150 under our January mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a huge variety of electronics, cameras, computer accessories, phones, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Unlocked Moto One Action 128GB Smartphone for $199.99 ($150 off).
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It costs $197 elsewhere! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Realtree Edge/Tan
- laptop sleeve
- interior mesh accessory pocket
- side pockets
- Model: SL-MPB35-TNCM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|16%
|--
|$1679
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register