MSI Creator 15 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,679 $1,999
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
  • Model: A10SFT-053
