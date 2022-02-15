That's $54 under the lowest price we could find -- and the comparison doesn't include the 1TB HDD. (The one in the deal includes the 1TB HDD.) Also, you'd pay at least $399 for this current generation graphics card elsewhere, assuming you can find it in stock. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 Home upgrade)
- Model: 11TG-031US
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop and save on desktops, laptops, and accessories. Shop Now at CyberPowerPC
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 24" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $150 ($50 off list).
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MINISFORUM
- Order will be shipped at the end of February.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 3.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 2 DDR4 3,200MHz dual channel SODIMM slots
- supports up to 64GB RAM (not included)
- Windows 10 Pro
- 2.5" SATA HDD expansion slot x 2
- 2 HDMI ports
- 2 DisplayPorts
- Model: HX90
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
Save on a variety of supplies including paper, filing cabinets, writing essentials, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Hammermill Copy Plus Paper 10-Ream Case for $42.99 ($33 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on $45 or more.
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-zone RGB lighting
- Splash-Proof
- Mechanical-Like Plunger Switches
- Model: GK30
That's $22 under our Black Friday price, $99 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4GB graphics
- Model: Crosshair15B
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A11MO-053
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|--
|$1499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register