That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: Modern15A004
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4BG graphics
- Model: Crosshair15B
That's $670 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PRESTIGE14EVO220
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
Save on laptops, monitors, mice, and more – many items have coupon codes listed alongside their price, which you'll need to apply. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRA5" may take an extra 5% off any item that doesn't already require a specific coupon.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $679.99 after code "IDEA5DEAL2" ($170 off).
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's the best we've seen for a new one and only a buck more than our open-box mention from Black Friday. It's the lowest price we could find today by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual-Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Get big savings on refurb cell phones. Apple iPhones start at $120 and Android phones start as low as $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Check individual product pages for warranty and shipping information.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone 6 32GB Verizon Smartphone for $119.95.
That's $22 under our Black Friday price, $99 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
