MSI GF65 9th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$899 $1,000
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GF651028
