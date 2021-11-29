That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- square base and round rim
- dishwasher-safe
- made in the USA
- Model: N7334
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a similar set. Buy Now at Amazon
- oven, microwave, and freezer safe
- heat safe to 1,380° F
- porcelain
- lead free
- Model: HF-HNR09-2
Make the most of this additional 25% off by stacking it onto sale and clearance items (it also applies to full-price items). Use coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY" to get this deal. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over$79. Pickup may also be available.
Save on over 600 items. including dinnerware from $5, bakeware as low as $13, and cookware starting at $30. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping starts at $5.99.
It's $8 under our August mention and a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 8 each of 9.5" dinner plates, 7.3" salad plates, 6.8" cereal bowls, 5.6" fruit bowls, and 5" dipping bowls
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: 124009.40R
Save on sofas, beds, dining sets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499.99 ($500 off).
Shop savings on tens of thousands of items including apparel, handbags, beauty, furniture, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "CYBER" to drop it to $17. That's a $13 low. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Andover Heather/Bali Blue/Cruise Navy
- pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Save on styles to keep the whole family warm this winter. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the The North Face Men's Carto Tri-Climate Jacket for $174.95 (low by $13).
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- dishwasher safe
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|84%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
|Home Depot
|$10 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register