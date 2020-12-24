That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- holds 15" laptop and 10" tablet
- organizational pockets
- bottle pocket
- backstrap phone pocket
- Model: LP37110
Expires in 18 hr
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
That's half off the list price and a good price for a The North Face backpack. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Slate Grey (pictured) or Urban Navy.
- 34-liter capacity
- 15" padded laptop sleeve
- 100% waxed canvas body material
Save $18 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at The North Face
- In Camo Print/Burnt Olive Green.
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- 15" laptop compartment
- removable waist belt
- padded tablet sleeve
- 28L capacity
- Model: NF0A3KV3-C1
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.5mm monitoring jack w/ mix control
- 48 kHz/16-bit audio
- ozone elements
- Model: 988-000108
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
