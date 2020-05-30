New
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
$20 $60
free shipping
That's 67% off and a $40 savings. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- holds compact DSLR, 2 lenses & flash
- 10" tablet sleeve
- mesh side pockets
- Model: LP37017
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/30/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
