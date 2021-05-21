Lorex 8-Channel 8-Camera 4K UHD DVR w/ 2TB HDD for $500

That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8 4K HD-CVI bullet cameras
- 90ft night vision
- 105° field of view
- Model: DK182-88DAE
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Save $210 off the list price and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- four 1080p security cloud cameras
- two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
- waterproof
- Model: UC4202
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "9S282Y5C" to get $2 under our September mention and save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wansview via Amazon.
- 2 MP HD lens
- night vision
- compatible with Alexa
- IP66 waterproof rating
- motion detection
- Model: US-W4-B
It's $201 off the list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- Cloud recording
- motion-activated or continuous-recording plans
- built-in microSD slot
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: UC8800
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
