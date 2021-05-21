Lorex 8-Channel 8-Camera 4K UHD DVR w/ 2TB HDD for $500
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 12 mins ago
Lorex 8-Channel 8-Camera 4K UHD DVR w/ 2TB HDD
$500 $650
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8 4K HD-CVI bullet cameras
  • 90ft night vision
  • 105° field of view
  • Model: DK182-88DAE
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Security Cameras B&H Photo Video Lorex
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 23% -- $500 Buy Now