Lorex 4-Camera 8-Channel 4K UHD DVR Security System for $350

4 x 4K bullet cams
- 4 x 4K bullet cams
- 2TB HDD
- up to 90ft night vision
- HDMI output
- Model: DK182-48DAE
-
-
four 8MP bullet cameras
- Non-members pay 10% extra.
- four 8MP bullet cameras
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- IP67 waterproof
- Model: N84283T-48AB-E
1080p video
- 1080p video
- 120° angle
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- 2.4GHz wireless
- app controlled
- memory card (not included) or cloud storage
- emergency backup power
- measures 2.4" x 2.4" x 0.8"
- Model: LIC-TE04
4 recording modes
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
1080p resolution
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
motion tracking and alerts
- motion tracking and alerts
- night vision
- up to 3.5 hours of use on a single charge
- 150° wide angle view
Available in Black or Silver.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
Available in Black.
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
