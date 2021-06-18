Living Accents Willow 4-Piece Deep Seating Set for $500
Ace Hardware · 34 mins ago
Living Accents Willow 4-Piece Deep Seating Set
$500 $650
pickup

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • includes loveseat, table, 2 chairs, and 2 pillows
  • polyester cushions
  • weather resistant
  • steel frame
  • Model: SVS40SC
