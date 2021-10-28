That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Lowe's
- can hold up to 375-lbs.
- 8.5" wide steps
- Model: 11903
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 25 lbs.
- magnetic dish holds screws, nuts, bolts, & nails
- Model: 15012
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vitam Amo via Amazon.
- Self-adhesive
- Model: D-Black-001
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save up to half off a range of security cameras, speakers, smart watches, hubs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $39.99 ($50 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Whirlpool fridges start from $649, LGs from $699, and Samsungs from $799 – many discounts appear in-cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the LG 20.2-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($78 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 300 lbs.
- converts to A-frame, extension, trestle-and-plank, 90-degree, and staircase
- Model: 15422-001
