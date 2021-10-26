That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- allows conversion of Little Giant ladders into trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- cast from aluminum
- Model: 26999
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 75-lbs. capacity
- measures 4.5" x 17" x 7.6"
- Model: 15097
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 pouches
- hammer sling
- elastic tool slots
- Model: 15040-001
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 300 lbs.
- converts to A-frame, extension, trestle-and-plank, 90-degree, and staircase
- Model: 15422-001
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15-lb. or 1-gallon capacity
- Model: 15050-001
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 25 lbs.
- magnetic dish holds screws, nuts, bolts, & nails
- Model: 15012
