It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $80 delivery fee.
- wide-flared legs
- one-handed Grip-N-Go hinge
- rotating wall pad
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 14906-002
- Opt for store pickup to doge the $79 delivery fee.
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- Model: 16522-002
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $3. These pre-Black Friday deals will change over in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
That's the best deal we could find by around $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- can measure or set angles, check relative angles, or can be used as a digital level
- magnetic base
- V-groove edges
- Model: 935DAG
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "EWTNJBUE" to save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cheeroll-Light via Amazon.
- The 15000LM option drops to $15.99 with the same code.
- E26/E27 base
- 12,000-lumens
- panels adjusts from 0° to 240°
- 6,500K daylight
- up to 50,000 hour lifespan
- hollow-out structure and die-cast design for heat dissipation
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
