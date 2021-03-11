New
Certified Refurb Linksys Velop Home Mesh WiFi Bundle
$120 $356
free shipping

You'd pay at least $236 more for a new bundle elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • includes one tri-band node and two dual-band nodes
  • designed to provide WiFi coverage for areas up to 5,000 square feet
  • Model: WHW0203
