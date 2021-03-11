You'd pay at least $236 more for a new bundle elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes one tri-band node and two dual-band nodes
- designed to provide WiFi coverage for areas up to 5,000 square feet
- Model: WHW0203
Published 37 min ago
It's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- coverage of up to 1,700-sq. ft. and 20+ devices
- Model: MR7320
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge at least $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
- 2.4" touchscreen
- download speeds up to 600mbps
- Android
- 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
- Model: MF985
It's best price we've seen an a low today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1. 5 GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
