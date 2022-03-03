That's $4.40 per drive, which is the second-lowest per-drive price we've seen since last March. (It's the best deal today we could find by $3 for this quantity elsewhere.) Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee.
- compatible with Windows and MacOS
- Model: LJDS60-32GB
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Coupon code "DNLIM" saves you $26. Buy Now at RAVPower
- The 256GB is also available for $44 after coupon.
- MFi-certified lightning port, USB-C port, and USB-A port
- USB 3.1 port with up to 80 MB/s reading and 30 MB/s writing speeds
- Lightning port with up to 30 MB/s reading and 10 MB/s writing speeds
- Model: HT-IM005SPF
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
Store everything you need on this USB drive that's $11 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices
- transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps
- read speeds of up to 70Mbps
- Model: P-FD256HP900-GE
Choose from 22 offers, with some items marked at their highest discount we've ever seen. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping adds $9.95, or get free shipping on orders of $30. Staples Rewards membership is free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.
- Pictured is the NXT Technologies 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $8.99 ($10 low).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Many items receive free delivery, while others are only available for store pickup.
- Pictured is the Realspace Lenzer Mesh High-Back Task Chair for $180 ($110 off).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find -- and the comparison doesn't include the 1TB HDD. (The one in the deal includes the 1TB HDD.) Also, you'd pay at least $399 for this current generation graphics card elsewhere, assuming you can find it in stock. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 Home upgrade)
- Model: 11TG-031US
That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- read transfer speed up to 250MB/s (1667x)
- backwards compatible with UHS-I devices
- Model: LSD128CBNA1667
- UPC: 843367114856
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|26%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register