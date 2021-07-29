Letsfit Smartwatch for $35

New
Meh · 59 mins ago
$35 $60
free shipping
That's around $27 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping.
- heart rate monitor
- 1.3" touch display
- activity tracker
- stopwatch
- alarm clock
- Model: ID216
BuyDig · 3 wks ago
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch and Activity Tracker
$90 $200
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Available in Black.
- vibration alerts
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 100168900
