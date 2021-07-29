Letsfit Smartwatch for $35
Meh · 59 mins ago
Letsfit Smartwatch w/ True Wireless Earbuds
$35 $60
free shipping

That's around $27 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh

  • Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping.
  • heart rate monitor
  • 1.3" touch display
  • activity tracker
  • stopwatch
  • alarm clock
  • Model: ID216
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 7/30/2021
    Published 59 min ago
