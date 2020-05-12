Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 Kaby Lake i5 11" 2-in-1 Laptop
$576 $600
free shipping

Coupon code "LEN24A" drops the price and saves $424 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 Kaby Lake 1.2GHz CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: ZA3S0376US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN24A"
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i5 SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Lenovo · 4 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 Kaby Lake i5 11" 2-in-1 Laptop
$600 $900
free shipping

Apply code "YOGA40" for a savings of $300. Buy Now at Lenovo

Features
  • 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 Kaby Lake 1.2GHz CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: ZA3S0376US

Expires: 05/31/2020 · Save $300 after discount · Free Shipping

↑ less
Get Code