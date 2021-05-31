Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $891

That's $169 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Lenovo via Walmart.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BG0066US
Published 9 min ago
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new).
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $150 off list price.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Save $679 after coupon code "THINKMEM21".
- 11th gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20V9004CUS
It's $260 under list price.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apply code "HP21MD5" to save a total of $193 off the list price.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more.
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price.
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a $38 low.
- USB, DisplayPort, USB docking station, ethernet, HDMI, USB 2.0
- Model: 40AS0090US
