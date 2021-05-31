Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $891
New
Walmart · 9 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$891 $1,400
free shipping

  • Sold by Lenovo via Walmart.
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82BG0066US
