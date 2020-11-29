That's $2,069 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.0" FHD 1920x1080 IPS touch screen
- 16GB RAM; 512 GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20QFS19Y00
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply code "WEEKENDDB1" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Apply coupon code "THINKSGIVING2" to save. That's $1,019 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20U9005MUS
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
It's $200 under list price, which is a significant discount for a new model. Buy Now at HP
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" diagonal HD (1366 x 768) multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- HP Pen
- Model: 1W807AV_1
That's the best price we could find by at least $32. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops at checkout.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black/White or Pink/ White.
That's $10 under our mention from earlier this month, $110 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Core Black/Blue sizes 9.5 or 10 only.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
You'd pay over $40 for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to make this the lowest price we could find by $94, although most charge $260. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T Tab octa-core processor
- 10.3" FHD 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9 Pie
- 8MP rear auto-focus camera & 5MP fixed-focus camera
- Model: ZA5W0097US
Use code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop the price to $11 under the Black Friday price for the tablet alone and the best price we've seen for it. It's also $126 off the combined list price of these items, and $11 less than you'd pay for just the tablet today. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
