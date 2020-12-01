That's $340 less than Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QFS19W00
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply code "WEEKENDDB1" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Apply coupon code "THINKSGIVING2" to save. That's $1,019 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20U9005MUS
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a savings of $64 and a good deal for this coin in BU condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty-Coin via eBay.
- BU (brilliant Uncirculated)
- random date
- minted between 1957 and 1968
- .2354-oz. bullion
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
Use code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop the price to $11 under the Black Friday price for the tablet alone and the best price we've seen for it. It's also $126 off the combined list price of these items, and $11 less than you'd pay for just the tablet today. Buy Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop it to $139.49. That's $21 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, 2 side speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Get the best price we could find by $42 by applying coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL". Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android Oreo OS
- Model: ZA470006US
- UPC: 192940012615
