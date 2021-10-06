That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Save up to an additional 20% with an eligible trade-in.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
At $50 off, this is the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
That's $30 under our July mention of a new bundle, and most retailers charge at least $159 for a factory-sealed tablet with no bookcover. (It's the best deal by $55 for a new bookcover bundle today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $287 off list price, and make it the best price we've seen.
Update: The specs have been corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE0016US
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
