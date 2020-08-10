Apply coupon code "PICKVIP" for the lowest price we could find by $87, $3 under our mention from February, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android Oreo OS
- Model: ZA470006US
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price. That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $24 off today. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core CPU
- 8.0" FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP and 8MP auto-focus rear cameras
- 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA5F0023US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Stack coupon code "PICKVIP" stacks with an in-cart discount to bag a price that's at least $80 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 screen
- dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz processors
- 2GB RAM; 32GB storage
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus
- up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKAXAR
Save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- up to 7 hours of battery life
- 720p HD video recording
- micro-USB (2.0) port
- 7" 1024x600 display
- Alexa enabled
- 1GB RAM
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Coupon code "PICKVIP" and an in-cart discount cut the price to $64 less than our mention of a new pair from last week and $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's the best price we could find by $132 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black.
- premium Li-polymer battery
- 2 USB-A ports and 1 micro USB port
- Model: PA10400
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Expired Offers
