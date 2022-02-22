Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to pay at least $17 less than you would for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- 3-watt speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA74001
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
- Model: B07VTK654B
You'd pay $26 more for the Echo alone elsewhere, plus saving an additional $47.94 with the free Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. For further comparison, it's tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only.
- Select the option "w/ 6 Months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited" for the "buy now" to be available.
- 8" 1280 x 800 touchscreen display
- 2 x 2" speakers
- 13MP w/ auto framing
- built-in camera shutter
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82FE013RUS
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
