It's $5 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available at this price in Abyss Blue.
- 4" LCD IPS touch display
- 1.5" 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Andriod 10
- Model: ZA970028US
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders over $35 get free shipping.)
- play music, audiobooks, radio & podcasts
- 4” color touch LCD (works with Google Photos)
- Model: ZA970062US
That's $10 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by vip outlet via eBay
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3-watt speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
You'd pay $2 more to pick it up in local stores. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3-watt speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
There are over 40 items on offer, with up to $300 marked off. Among other notable discounts, nab up to $100 off Fitbits, up to $150 off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop models, up to $150 off smart home items, over $200 off smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Google Store
Save on brands such as Google, Nest, Amazon, TP-Link, Ring, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Save on tablets from $99, monitors as low as $169, desktops from $380, and laptops starting at $635. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to get this deal. That's a buck under last week, $235 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
