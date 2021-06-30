Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Leather Cover for $910

That's $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- hand-crafted genuine leather cover
- edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
- Model: 82BG000BUS
It's $3 under our mention from three days ago, $93 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in In Graphite Grey.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82B80006UX
- UPC: 194778313780
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Opt for in-club pickup where available to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge.
- Available for Costco members only.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HU002YUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Save on configurations priced from $319. Buy Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Dell Inspiron 15 3502 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $319 ($91 off).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
It's $281 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YQ007NUS
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to get this deal. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- protective film covers screen and prevents scratches
- Model: ZG38C02853
