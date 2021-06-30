Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Leather Cover for $910
eBay · 45 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Leather Cover
$910 $1,720
free shipping

That's $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • hand-crafted genuine leather cover
  • edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
  • Model: 82BG000BUS
