- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82BG0001US
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
- MediaTek MT8183 1.6GHz 8-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82KM0002US
- Available in Black at this price.
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82BG0090US
- 3.5mm audio jack
- plug & play (no drivers required)
- see product description for list of compatible devices
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7706-7821SLV-PUS
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q528EH-202.BL
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
