That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82BH00DLUS/82BH0002US
-
Expires 11/27/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blizzard White.
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 11" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82HG0006US
- UPC: 195477494329
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
Save on a huge selection of laptops and desktop computers from HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Black Friday pricing has started a week early at Best Buy. If you're worried anything will drop in price, you can even sign in to your My Best Buy account to get its Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35; most items can be picked up in store either.
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Coupon code "P11VIPSAVINGS" takes an extra $50 for a low by $80. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
Apply coupon code "THINKSGIVING11E" for a $600 savings. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20SES0YM00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|9%
|--
|$980
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register