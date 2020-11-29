New
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$900 $2,349
It's $1,449 under list price and a huge discount for a new 2020 model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20S0002FUS
