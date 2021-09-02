Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q i7 Tiny Desktop for $425

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops the price to $475 off list. Hold me closer, Tiny Desktop. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Ave_Electronics via eBay.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10MR004KUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $233 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27” 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EY0003US
Coupon codes "LDDTLQ2" and "VOSTRO40" stack, dropping this model to its lowest-ever price. (It's a $170 drop since just last week, and $659 off its list price.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Save 45% to 50% off a range of systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktop via "5040DT45"
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 7040 Desktop via "7040DT45"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktop via "5050DT50"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop via "3050DT50"
- These systems are backed by 90-day Dell warranties.
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Save on laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. Plus, get extra savings by applying coupon codes from product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C340 N4000 11.6" Laptop for $314.99 after code "HANGTEN" ($35 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE " to save $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- adjustable headband
- 180° microphone
- Model: GXD1B60597
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $15 under our July mention and save $55 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $12 under our July mention, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 7th-Gen. AMD A6-9220C 1.80GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LCD
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 81MQ000JUS
