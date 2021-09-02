Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q i7 Tiny Desktop for $425
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q i7 Tiny Desktop
$425 $500
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops the price to $475 off list. Hold me closer, Tiny Desktop. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Ave_Electronics via eBay.
  • Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 10MR004KUS
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
