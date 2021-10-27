That's $70 under our mention from a few days ago and $86 cheaper than what Lenovo charges directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" WQXGA 2560x1600 IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-it
- Model: 20V9004EUS
Published 33 min ago
Apply coupon code "IDEA5DB2" to save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000AUS
That's a savings of $207 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM. %128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ00E0US
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0003US
Apply coupon code "GAMING3DB" to save $210. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60Hz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080) (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Model: 81Y4001HUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's a $35 low. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It comes with a 90-day Verified Systems Solutions warranty
- Intel Core Skylake i5-6500T 2.5GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Use coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for an extra 10% off and a low by $11. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $30 and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for a new one. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 8-core processor
- dual speakers and microphones
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- 5MP front camera
- Model: ZA3R0001US

