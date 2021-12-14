It's a savings of $85 off list, $5 under our November mention, $5 less than you'd pay for one without the bumper case elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for the Tab M7 Gen 3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 1024x600 touch display
- Android OS
- Model: ZA8C0088US
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Coupon code "HOLIDAYTABS" cuts it to $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's $9 under our mention from last week (it also beats Lenovo's early Black Friday mention by $15), and the best price we've seen. It's also $42 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on three sizes of tablet, with 16GB to 64GB of storage. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB 8" Tablet for $54.99 (best-ever price, low by $65).
Take up to half off the Kids' Fire HD 7, 8, and 10 models. Prices start from $60. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 32GB 8" Tablet for $69.99 ($70 off and the best price we've seen).
It's $401 off list when new and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Get this price via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". It's the best we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Grey
With the addition of coupon code "CLEAR10", this beats our mention from last week that didn't include the code. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Some clearance items drop in price via the on-page coupon codes, and "CLEAR10" doesn't apply to those.
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
