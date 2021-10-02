You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Save on streaming devices, tablets, smart assistants, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There is an extra 20% off select items with a trade-in.
- Pictured is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (that's 30% off).
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
You'd pay for $105 more elsewhere for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $90 less than if you bought all three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
It's $257 under list when new and the best price we could find for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 30-day Refurbio warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a low by $92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
