Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Core i7 17.3" Laptop
$950 w/ $142 Rakuten points $1,200
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $282 less than buying it direct from Lenovo. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll get $142.35 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD & 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81T30002US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register