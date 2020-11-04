New
Lenovo Legion Y540 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 6GB GPU
$1,100 $1,570
free shipping

It's $470 under list and $240 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 9th-Gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive + 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SX000MUS
